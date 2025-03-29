Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Adrian Del Castillo headshot

Adrian Del Castillo Injury: Placed on IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Del Castillo (undisclosed) was placed on Triple-A Reno's 7-day injured list Saturday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

It's unclear what injury Del Castillo is working through, but his placement on the 7-day IL means he'll be out of action until at least April 5. Del Castillo was unable to crack the Diamondbacks' Opening Day roster after losing to Jose Herrera for backup duties behind Gabriel Moreno during spring training.

Adrian Del Castillo
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now