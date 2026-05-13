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Adrian Del Castillo News: Back in lineup at DH

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Del Castillo will start at designated hitter and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Rangers.

Before sitting out Tuesday's 7-4 loss, Del Castillo had served as Arizona's designated hitter in seven straight games and went 3-for-21 with a double, two walks and three RBI over that stretch. With Gabriel Moreno returning from the injured list May 1, Del Castillo will likely see limited playing time behind the plate moving forward, but he's expected to be used in the strong side of a platoon at DH with Jose Fernandez.

Adrian Del Castillo
Arizona Diamondbacks
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