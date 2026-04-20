Adrian Del Castillo headshot

Adrian Del Castillo News: Continues to hit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 20, 2026 at 4:57am

Del Castillo served as the designated hitter and went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 10-4 loss to the Blue Jays.

One of the few positives to take away from the blowout loss was Del Castillo's continued production. He's slashing .333/.353/.545 with 11 RBI over nine games since coming off the injured list. With a third catcher having been called up to help fill-in for the injured Gabriel Moreno (oblique), manager Torey Lovullo can deploy Del Castillo and his bat at DH when James McCann is behind the plate.

Adrian Del Castillo
Arizona Diamondbacks
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