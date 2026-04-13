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Adrian Del Castillo News: Delivers in pinch

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2026 at 4:48am

Del Castillo went 1-for-1 with an RBI in Sunday's 4-3 win over Philadelphia.

Del Castillo entered as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning and delivered the game-winning run. He normally serves as a designated hitter, but Corbin Carroll has operated as the DH the last two games since returning from a tight hip flexor injury. Del Castillo will share catching duties with James McCann while Gabriel Moreno (back) is unavailable. With just two healthy catchers, Arizona manager Torey Lovullo may not use both Del Castillo and McCann in starting lineups.

Adrian Del Castillo
Arizona Diamondbacks
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