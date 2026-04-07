Adrian Del Castillo News: Drives in two in loss
Del Castillo started at designated hitter and went 1-for-5 with two RBI in Tuesday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Mets.
With two outs and the bases loaded, Del Castillo challenged a called third strike, which was ruled a ball upon review. He didn't waste his second life and delivered a two-run single to right field to knot the game at 2-2. One batter later, Nolan Arenado doubled in the go-ahead run. The lefty batting Del Castillo, who was activated from the injured list Saturday, made his second start in three games since coming off the IL, both as the DH against right-handers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adrian Del Castillo See More
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West26 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Winter League Stats74 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer199 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target206 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target213 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adrian Del Castillo See More