Adrian Del Castillo headshot

Adrian Del Castillo News: Drives in two in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 8:08pm

Del Castillo started at designated hitter and went 1-for-5 with two RBI in Tuesday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Mets.

With two outs and the bases loaded, Del Castillo challenged a called third strike, which was ruled a ball upon review. He didn't waste his second life and delivered a two-run single to right field to knot the game at 2-2. One batter later, Nolan Arenado doubled in the go-ahead run. The lefty batting Del Castillo, who was activated from the injured list Saturday, made his second start in three games since coming off the IL, both as the DH against right-handers.

Adrian Del Castillo
Arizona Diamondbacks
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