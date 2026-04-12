Adrian Del Castillo News: First start at catcher
Del Castillo went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Phillies.
Del Castillo, who made his first start of the season behind the plate, had a run-scoring single in the first inning, giving him hits in three straight contests. He's in line for more catching work after the Diamondbacks announced an intention to place Gabriel Moreno (back) on the injured list. The organization views Del Castillo's bat as being ahead of his defensive duties, so it's unclear if the plan is to use him as the primary backup to James McCann or reach down to Triple-A Reno for a catcher. Not calling up a third catcher might make it too risky to use Del Castillo as a designated hitter, which is where he made his first three starts before Saturday.
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