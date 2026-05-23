Adrian Del Castillo News: Getting rest Saturday
Del Castillo isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Colorado.
Del Castillo will get a chance to regroup while he sits down Saturday following an 0-for-9 stretch at the plate across his last three games. Jose Fernandez will fill in as Arizona's designated hitter and bat seventh.
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