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Adrian Del Castillo News: Getting rest Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Del Castillo isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Colorado.

Del Castillo will get a chance to regroup while he sits down Saturday following an 0-for-9 stretch at the plate across his last three games. Jose Fernandez will fill in as Arizona's designated hitter and bat seventh.

Adrian Del Castillo
Arizona Diamondbacks
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