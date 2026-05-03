Adrian Del Castillo News: Goes deep in loss

Del Castillo entered Sunday's game as a pinch hitter and hit a two-run home run in an 8-4 loss to the Cubs.

Although Del Castillo homered for the second time in four games, his bat has been largely silent the last two weeks. He entered Sunday on a 3-for-29 (.103) run over the previous eight games. Del Castillo's offense was the main factor in him landing a spot on the 26-man roster, and if he continues to roll along with a .222 average and .671 OPS, playing time could diminish. The club envisioned him being a DH with the possibility of playing some first base, but that was before both Ildemaro Vargas (1.063 OPS in 107 plate appearances) and Jose Fernandez (.775 in 97 PAs) become more reliable sources of offense.