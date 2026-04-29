Adrian Del Castillo headshot

Adrian Del Castillo News: Hits second homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Del Castillo went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Brewers.

Del Castillo's blast got the Diamondback on the board in the fourth inning. The catcher had gone 0-for-7 with two walks and three strikeouts over his last three games. Overall, he's batting just .222 with a .652 OPS, two homers, 11 RBI, six runs scored, three doubles and no stolen bases over 57 plate appearances. He's shared the catching duties with James McCann lately, but Del Castillo is likely to see a drop in playing time once Gabriel Moreno (oblique) returns, which is expected to happen during Arizona's series versus the Cubs this weekend.

Adrian Del Castillo
Arizona Diamondbacks
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