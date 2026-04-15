Adrian Del Castillo News: Huge day in extra-inning win
Del Castillo went 2-for-5 with a triple, a home run and five RBI in Wednesday's 8-5 extra-inning win over the Orioles.
Getting the start at catcher and batting cleanup, Del Castillo nearly slugged a homer to left-center field in the third inning, instead settling for his first career triple, but the 26-year-old left no doubt in the top of the 10th when he crushed a Tyler Wells fastball 420 feet to right-center for a two-run blast that broke open a 5-5 tie. It was Del Castillo's first long ball of the season, and through his first seven games of 2026 he's batting .346 (9-for-26) with 10 RBI.
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