Adrian Del Castillo News: Ignites late comeback
Del Castillo went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Tuesday's 5-3 win over San Francisco.
Del Castillo delivered a two-out, run-scoring single in the bottom of the ninth, which set the table for an eventual walk-off, three-run home run by Ketel Marte to complete the come-from-behind win. Del Castillo, who had singled earlier in the game, snapped an 0-for-16 run that dropped his average below .200. He's spent most of time as the designated hitter this season and has eight starts as a catcher. Del Castillo could get more opportunities behind the plate going forward, after the Diamondbacks placed James McCann (quad) on the injured list Tuesday. Arizona called up catcher Aramis Garcia from Triple-A Reno to share the backup duties with Del Castillo.
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