Adrian Del Castillo News: Knocks homer in win

Del Castillo went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Giants.

Del Castillo hadn't gone yard since May 3 versus the Cubs. He hit a meager .136 over 16 games during the power drought, adding just six RBI and a 6:16 BB:K before his long ball Tuesday. For the season, the 26-year-old is hitting .191 with a .586 OPS, four homers, 19 RBI, eight runs scored and four doubles across 120 plate appearances. Del Castillo continues to play regularly versus right-handed pitchers, splitting his time between designated hitter and catcher, though he's done nothing to challenge for a spot higher in the order.