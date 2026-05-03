Adrian Del Castillo News: Looks set to lose playing time
Del Castillo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.
Del Castillo finds himself on the bench for the second straight day while the Diamondbacks face another lefty starter (Matthew Boyd), and the 26-year-old catcher/designated hitter could soon find a more difficult path to playing time against righties. Gabriel Moreno returned from the injured list Friday and should serve as the Diamondbacks' primary catcher moving forward, and Jose Fernandez (.793 OPS in 93 plate appearances this season) has likely performed well enough to hold off Del Castillo (.601 OPS in 65 plate appearances) for regular reps at DH.
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