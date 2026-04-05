Adrian Del Castillo headshot

Adrian Del Castillo News: Makes season debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 1:29pm

Del Castillo served as the designated hitter and went 0-for-3 in Saturday's 2-1 win over Atlanta.

Del Castillo made his season debut after the Diamondbacks activated him off the IL on Friday. He batted fifth in the order, which could provide RBI opportunities if he sticks in that spot when he's in the lineup. Del Castillo is expected to get regular turns at DH against right-handers, as was the case Saturday, until Pavin Smith (elbow) is healthy.

Adrian Del Castillo
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adrian Del Castillo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adrian Del Castillo See More
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
24 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Winter League Stats
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Winter League Stats
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
72 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
197 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
204 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
211 days ago