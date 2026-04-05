Adrian Del Castillo News: Makes season debut

Del Castillo served as the designated hitter and went 0-for-3 in Saturday's 2-1 win over Atlanta.

Del Castillo made his season debut after the Diamondbacks activated him off the IL on Friday. He batted fifth in the order, which could provide RBI opportunities if he sticks in that spot when he's in the lineup. Del Castillo is expected to get regular turns at DH against right-handers, as was the case Saturday, until Pavin Smith (elbow) is healthy.