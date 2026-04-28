Adrian Del Castillo News: Ready to go Tuesday
Del Castillo (finger) is batting fifth as the designated hitter Tuesday against the Brewers.
The 26-year-old departed Sunday's contest due to a left ring finger dislocation, but he won't miss a start following Arizona's team day off Monday. Del Castillo will get another day off from catching since James McCann is forming a battery with Merrill Kelly on Tuesday.
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