Adrian Del Castillo headshot

Adrian Del Castillo News: Ready to go Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Del Castillo (finger) is batting fifth as the designated hitter Tuesday against the Brewers.

The 26-year-old departed Sunday's contest due to a left ring finger dislocation, but he won't miss a start following Arizona's team day off Monday. Del Castillo will get another day off from catching since James McCann is forming a battery with Merrill Kelly on Tuesday.

Adrian Del Castillo
Arizona Diamondbacks
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