Adrian Del Castillo News: Resting with lefty on mound
Del Castillo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.
Del Castillo picked up two starts at catcher and one at designated hitter over the past three games, but he'll hit the bench Wednesday while the White Sox send lefty Anthony Kay to the hill. With Del Castillo sitting, Jose Fernandez will serve as Arizona's DH and James McCann will get the nod behind the dish.
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