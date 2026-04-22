Adrian Del Castillo News: Scoring change removes two RBI
Del Castillo lost a triple and two RBI as the result of a scoring change, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.
Del Castillo logged his first career triple to drive in two runs in a win over Baltimore on April 15, but MLB changed the scoring on the play to an error. Thus, a five-RBI day was lowered to three, and the catcher still seeks a triple. Del Castillo is slashing .263/.282/.395 with one home run and nine RBI over 10 games played.
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