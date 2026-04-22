Adrian Del Castillo headshot

Adrian Del Castillo News: Scoring change removes two RBI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 22, 2026 at 4:48am

Del Castillo lost a triple and two RBI as the result of a scoring change, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

Del Castillo logged his first career triple to drive in two runs in a win over Baltimore on April 15, but MLB changed the scoring on the play to an error. Thus, a five-RBI day was lowered to three, and the catcher still seeks a triple. Del Castillo is slashing .263/.282/.395 with one home run and nine RBI over 10 games played.

Adrian Del Castillo
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adrian Del Castillo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adrian Del Castillo See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 18
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 18
Author Image
Chris Bennett
4 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Wire Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Wire Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
10 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
15 days ago