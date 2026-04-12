Adrian Del Castillo headshot

Adrian Del Castillo News: Sitting against righty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Del Castillo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

The left-handed-hitting Del Castillo had been included in the lineup at designated hitter or catcher in each of Arizona's last four games, but he'll hit the bench Sunday while the Phillies send righty Andrew Painter to the bump. At least until the Diamondbacks get one or two of Gabriel Moreno (back), Carlos Santana (adductor), Pavin Smith (elbow) and Lourdes Gurriel (knee) back from the injured list, Del Castillo should still have a fairly clear path to a strong-side platoon role.

Adrian Del Castillo
Arizona Diamondbacks
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