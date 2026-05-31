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Adrian Del Castillo News: Taking seat Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Del Castillo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.

The Diamondbacks are giving Ketel Marte a day off from playing second base but keeping his bat in the lineup at designated hitter, so Del Castillo will be the odd man out of the starting nine as a result. Del Castillo had served as Arizona's designated hitter for the past five games, going 4-for-14 with a home run, two walks, three RBI and an additional run during that stretch. The 26-year-old could soon be at risk of losing hold of his strong-side platoon role, however; Pavin Smith (elbow) is in the midst of a rehab assignment and could take over as the Diamondbacks' primary DH if he's activated from the 60-day injured list during the upcoming week.

Adrian Del Castillo
Arizona Diamondbacks
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