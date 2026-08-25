Adrian Houser Injury: Exits with injury
Houser was removed from Tuesday's game against the Red with an apparent arm injury, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Houser's arm began giving him trouble after he made a pitch during the second inning, and the Giants made the call to take him out of the game immediately afterward. It's unclear what exactly the right-hander is dealing with, but the team should provide an update on his status after they get a closer look at him.
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