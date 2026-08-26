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Adrian Houser Injury: Shut down with forearm strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

The Giants placed Houser on the 15-day injured list Wednesday due to a right forearm strain.

Houser will likely be sent in for an MRI before the Giants have a better sense of a timeline for his return, but he's a good bet to spend more than the minimum 15 days on the shelf and could be at risk of missing the rest of the season. The right-hander sustained the injury in his start against the Reds on Tuesday, when he was lifted midway through the second inning after feeling tightness in his arm. Houser had been pitching exceptionally well since the All-Star break, logging a 1.52 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 20:7 K:BB in 29.2 innings between two starts and six relief appearances. The loss of Houser creates another hole in a patchwork Giants rotation that has been thinned out over the past few weeks after Tyler Mahle and Robbie Ray were moved at the trade deadline and after Trevor McDonald (elbow) and Carson Whisenhunt (elbow) both recently suffered season-ending injuries.

Adrian Houser
San Francisco Giants
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