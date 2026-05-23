Adrian Houser headshot

Adrian Houser News: Can't take advantage of run support

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Houser didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 10-3 win over the White Sox, giving up three runs on seven hits over 4.2 innings. He struck out five without walking a batter.

The veteran right-hander got handed a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning, but Houser immediately gave it right back in the top of the fifth and got the hook after 79 pitches (55 strikes), taking him out of the equation for the win when the Giants broke the game open in the bottom of the frame. Houser has allowed three runs or fewer in five straight starts, posting a 3.33 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 17:11 K:BB over 27 innings during that stretch. He'll look to keep that momentum going in his next outing, which is set to come on the road next weekend in Colorado.

Adrian Houser
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adrian Houser See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adrian Houser See More
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
Yesterday
Collette Calls: Worth the Wins?
MLB
Collette Calls: Worth the Wins?
Author Image
Jason Collette
4 days ago
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the NL West
MLB
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the NL West
Author Image
Brad Johnson
4 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 12
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 12
Author Image
Chris Bennett
11 days ago