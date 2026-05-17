Adrian Houser News: Completes six frames in second win
Houser (2-4) earned the win Sunday, allowing one run on four hits and five walks over six innings against the Athletics. He struck out three.
Houser struggled at times to find the zone, issuing a season-high five walks, but he limited the damage and completed six innings for the third time this season en route to his second win. The right-hander's overall numbers -- a 5.25 ERA and 1.48 WHIP with a 26:19 K:BB across 48 innings (nine starts) -- are far from stellar, though he has been more effective of late, allowing two or fewer runs in each of his past three outings. Houser is tentatively slated to make his next start at home Saturday against the White Sox.
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