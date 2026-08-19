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Adrian Houser News: Earns win in bulk relief

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Houser (4-7) earned the win against the Guardians on Wednesday, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out three over five scoreless innings.

Houser entered the game in the third inning and kept the Guardians in check for five frames despite throwing 48 of 80 pitches for strikes with only four whiffs. The 33-year-old has now allowed just one earned run over three straight outings of five or more innings, and he owns a 1.61 ERA in seven second-half appearances (one start). He'll take a 4.08 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 73:34 K:BB across 108 frames this season and should pitch early next week against Cincinnati.

Adrian Houser
San Francisco Giants
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