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Adrian Houser News: Falls short of five frames again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Houser allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two batters over 4.2 innings in a no-decision against the Phillies in Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader.

Houser began his outing poorly, giving up a pair of solo homers in the first inning. He bounced back by keeping the Giants out of the scoring column over the next three frames, but he was pulled in the fifth after giving up a two-out single, and that batter eventually came around to score. Houser tossed just 68 pitches, and he's now failed to complete five innings in three of his past four starts. This was nonetheless an improvement over his last appearance, when Houser coughed up eight runs over four frames, but the veteran righty has been far from impressive this season with a 7.12 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 16:10 K:BB through 30.1 innings spanning six starts.

Adrian Houser
San Francisco Giants
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