Adrian Houser News: Fans three in exhibition game

Houser took the loss in Tuesday's 15-1 exhibition defeat to Team USA, allowing two earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out three across three innings.

Houser gave up two singles and a double that led to a pair of runs in the first inning, though he settled in over his final two frames, allowing just one walk. The 33-year-old tossed 29 of his 48 pitches for strikes. The veteran right-hander signed a two-year, $22 million pact with San Francisco in December after starting 21 games between the Rays and White Sox last season, during which he recorded a 3.31 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 92:38 K:BB while surrendering 10 long balls in 125 innings.