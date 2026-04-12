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Adrian Houser News: Lacks command in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Houser (0-2) took the loss against the Orioles on Sunday, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks with three strikeouts over 4.2 innings.

Houser yielded two runs in the first inning and two more in the fifth. He threw just 51 of 88 pitches for strikes while generating only seven whiffs, allowing four earned runs for the second straight outing. The 33-year-old will carry a 5.06 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 10:5 K:BB across 16 innings into a road matchup against the Nationals next weekend.

Adrian Houser
San Francisco Giants
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