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Adrian Houser News: Logs quality start in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Houser (0-4) took the loss Wednesday against San Diego, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out three.

While Houser remains winless on the season, Wednesday's outing was easily his best so far this year, as he turned in his first quality start, holding the Padres to a lone earned run on a Gavin Sheets fourth-inning homer. In six starts prior to Wednesday, Houser hadn't allowed fewer than three runs while making it through six innings just once. His ERA now sits at 6.19 with a 1.54 WHIP and 19:11 K:BB across 36.1 innings. Houser is currently in line to face the Dodgers on the road his next time out.

Adrian Houser
San Francisco Giants
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