Adrian Houser News: Snags first win

Houser (1-4) allowed two runs on three hits, three walks and a hit batsman while striking out four over 5.2 innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Dodgers.

Houser has shown improvement in his last three starts, giving up a total of seven runs (six earned) over 16.1 innings in that span. He was rewarded for the effort Tuesday as the Giants got the better of their rivals, despite the right-hander issuing a season-high three walks. He's got a ways to go to be trusted in fantasy, as Houser has a 5.79 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 23:14 K:BB through 42 innings over eight starts this season. His next start is projected to be over the weekend on the road versus the Athletics.