Adrian Houser News: Struggles through 5.2 IP in ND

Houser didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Nationals, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits and two walks with one strikeout across 5.2 innings.

Houser surrendered a leadoff bomb to James Wood and was hammered for five runs before recording five outs. With below-average stuff, Houser relies heavily on location and keeping hitters off balance, and he was unable to do so against Washington. The 33-year-old now owns a 5.40 ERA and uninspiring 11:7 K:BB across 21.2 innings through four starts. Houser is in line to make his next start Friday at home against the Marlins.