Adrian Houser headshot

Adrian Houser News: Tosses six frames in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Houser allowed four runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out three batters over six innings in a no-decision against Philadelphia on Monday.

The Giants staked Houser to a four-run lead through four frames, but he couldn't protect the advantage. The right-hander allowed a pair of runs in the fifth, then got through a scoreless sixth before yielding singles to the first two batters he faced in the seventh. Houser was lifted after the latter of those two hits, and both runners he left on base eventually came around to score. The veteran hurler has given up five runs while posting a 7:3 K:BB through 11.1 innings across his first two starts, and he lines up to next take the mound on the road versus Baltimore.

Adrian Houser
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adrian Houser See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adrian Houser See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
9 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
13 days ago
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
118 days ago
Most Undervalued MLB Pitchers of 2025: The Best Bang for Your Buck Players By WAR
MLB
Most Undervalued MLB Pitchers of 2025: The Best Bang for Your Buck Players By WAR
Author Image
Christopher Boan
153 days ago