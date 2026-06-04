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Adrian Houser News: Up and down in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Houser took a no-decision Thursday against the Brewers, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks in 4.1 innings. He struck out five.

Houser bookended his outing poorly, giving up one earned run in the first and fifth frames before his day ended, but a fifth-inning Willy Adames throwing error at least kept one earned run off the hurler's ledger. The 33-year-old right-hander hasn't been all that effective at missing bats in 2026, fanning fewer than six in all 12 of his starts, and he also remains without a scoreless start. Houser will take a rough 5.49 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 40:24 K:BB over 60.2 innings into his next scheduled appearance against an upstart Nationals lineup.

Adrian Houser
San Francisco Giants
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