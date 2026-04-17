Adrian Morejon headshot

Adrian Morejon News: Collects hold in Thursday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 17, 2026 at 1:21pm

Morejon secured a hold Thursday, working 1.2 perfect innings with two strikeouts in a 5-2 win over the Mariners.

Morejon has had a bumpy start to the season after his All-Star campaign in 2025, when he pitched in 75 games and had career-best marks in ERA (2.08) and WHIP (0.90). The southpaw came into the season as the set-up guy for dominant closer Mason Miller and has three holds in eight appearances so far, but Morejon allowed at least one run in four of his first six outings. San Diego seems to still have faith in him, however, given he's been used in high-leverage situations each of his past two games.

Adrian Morejon
San Diego Padres
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