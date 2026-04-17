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Adrian Morejon News: Hold in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Morejon secured a hold by pitching a clean 1.2 innings with two strikeouts Thursday in the 5-2 win over the Mariners.

Morejon has had a polarizing year so far after his All-Star campaign in 2025 where he played in 75 games and had career-best marks in ERA (2.08) and WHIP (0.90). The southpaw came into the season as the set-up guy for dominant closer Mason Miller, and has three holds in eight appearances so far. The 27-year-old began the season allowing at least one run in four of his first six outings, but San Diego seems to still have faith given he's been used in high-leverage situations each of his past two games.

Adrian Morejon
San Diego Padres
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