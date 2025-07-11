Adrian Morejon News: Picks up seventh win in relief

Morejon (7-3) earned the win over Arizona on Thursday, allowing one hit and walking one batter while notching two strikeouts over 1.2 scoreless innings.

Starter Randy Vasquez lasted just 4.1 frames, and Morejon took over with two Diamondbacks on base and one out in the fifth. The left-hander got out of the jam by striking out Josh Naylor and getting Eugenio Suarez to pop out, then tossed a scoreless sixth despite allowing two baserunners. Morejon was credited with the win -- his seventh of the campaign, most among MLB relief pitchers -- as the Padres held on to claim a narrow victory. While bullpen mates Robert Suarez and Jason Adam are going to the All-Star Game for their first-half accomplishments, there's an argument to be made that Morejon is just as deserving; in addition to the seven victories, he's posted a dominant 1.71 ERA and 0.83 WHIP along with a 39:9 K:BB while notching two saves and 12 holds over 45 appearances spanning 42 innings.