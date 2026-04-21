Adrian Morejon News: Tallies first save of 2026

Morejon earned the save in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Rockies, striking out two batters in a scoreless ninth inning.

Although Mason Miller and the Padres had an off-day Monday, manager Craig Stammen opted to go with Morejon to close things out for Tuesday's low-scoring contest. That was likely due to Edouard Julien and Mickey Moniak -- both left-handed batters -- being the first two up to the plate in the frame, and the southpaw Morejon ended up striking out both before getting Hunter Goodman to fly out to center field. Morejon has not yielded a run or hit in each of his last four outings, striking out seven batters while issuing just one walk over that five-inning span. It's been a nice turnaround from how he opened the season with a 10.80 ERA and 2.40 WHIP over 6.2 innings.