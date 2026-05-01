Adrian Pinto News: Debuts at Double-A level
Pinto (personal) has gone 1-for-7 with a home run and two walks in two games for Double-A New Hampshire since being assigned to the affiliate Tuesday.
After being a late arrival to spring training due to visa issues, Pinto opened the season on High-A Vancouver's restricted list. He was cleared to begin a rehab assignment in the Florida State League on April 14, and after going 6-for-27 with a home run and 4:4 BB:K in seven games with Single-A Dunedin, Pinto was activated and bumped up to Double-A. The 23-year-old infielder has been productive at the dish throughout his minor-league career, but availability has been an issue. He hasn't played in more than 50 games in any of the last four seasons.
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