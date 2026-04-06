Adrian Pinto News: Double-A debut delayed

Pinto was late to camp due to visa issues and is expected to join Double-A New Hampshire after getting up to speed in extended spring training games, Sam Dykstra of MLB Pipeline reports.

The 23-year-old Pinto was limited to 19 games in 2025 and 26 games in 2024 and he still hasn't played more than 60 games in a minor-league season. He had a .292/.366/.590 slash line with 10 home runs in 36 career games at High-A.