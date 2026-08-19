Agustin Ramirez headshot

Agustin Ramirez News: Back on bench after three straight starts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Ramirez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

Ramirez will retreat to the bench after he started each of the previous three games while going 4-for-13 with two doubles, one walk, one stolen base, three runs and two RBI. Joe Mack missed all of those contests while recovering from a shoulder injury, but he'll return to the lineup Wednesday. So long as Mack is healthy, he'll operate as the Marlins' No. 1 catcher, though Ramirez could spell him against left-handed pitching in addition to seeing occasional starts against right-handed pitching as a designated hitter.

Agustin Ramirez
Miami Marlins
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