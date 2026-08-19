Agustin Ramirez News: Back on bench after three straight starts
Ramirez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.
Ramirez will retreat to the bench after he started each of the previous three games while going 4-for-13 with two doubles, one walk, one stolen base, three runs and two RBI. Joe Mack missed all of those contests while recovering from a shoulder injury, but he'll return to the lineup Wednesday. So long as Mack is healthy, he'll operate as the Marlins' No. 1 catcher, though Ramirez could spell him against left-handed pitching in addition to seeing occasional starts against right-handed pitching as a designated hitter.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Agustin Ramirez See More
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week3 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
Week 19 FAAB Results9 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week10 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Agustin Ramirez See More