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Agustin Ramirez News: Back on bench with righty starting

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Ramirez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

Ramirez occupied a top-four spot in the lineup in each of the last three games while the Marlins faced left-handed starting pitchers, going 1-for-8 with two walks and two runs. He'll be back on the bench Wednesday with the Red Sox sending righty Sonny Gray to the hill and could be mostly limited to a short-side platoon role while the Marlins have all of their key hitters available.

Agustin Ramirez
Miami Marlins
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