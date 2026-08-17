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Agustin Ramirez News: Big day in Cincy

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Ramirez went 2-for-5 with a double, two runs scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Reds.

A game that began as a pitchers' duel between Eury Perez and Nick Lodolo turned into a Miami rout when the Cincinnati bullpen melted down late. Ramirez did his part, reaching on an error and scoring in the eighth inning before smacking a two-run double in the ninth. Since returning to the majors following the trade that sent Liam Hicks to Tampa Bay, Ramirez has gone 7-for-23 (.304) with two doubles, one steal, three RBI and five runs in 10 games.

Agustin Ramirez
Miami Marlins
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