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Agustin Ramirez News: Exiting starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2026 at 1:54pm

Ramirez is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game in Atlanta.

Ramirez will be getting just his second day off of the season, as he's been busy between catching and designated-hitter duties. Liam Hicks will start behind the plate and bat cleanup for the Marlins on Wednesday.

Agustin Ramirez
Miami Marlins
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