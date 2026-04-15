Agustin Ramirez News: Exiting starting lineup
Ramirez is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game in Atlanta.
Ramirez will be getting just his second day off of the season, as he's been busy between catching and designated-hitter duties. Liam Hicks will start behind the plate and bat cleanup for the Marlins on Wednesday.
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