Agustin Ramirez News: Goes yard Thursday

Ramirez went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against Atlanta.

Liam Hicks got the start at catcher for Miami, but Ramirez's first long ball of the spring still came against a reliever with a good chance of breaking camp on Atlanta's 26-man roster in Angel Perdomo. Ramirez is expected to begin the campaign back at Triple-A Jacksonville, where he slashed .270/.368/.461 in 39 games last season after being acquired from the Yankees in the Jazz Chisholm trade, but Nick Fortes (groin) has been banged up early in camp and offers very little with his bat even when he's healthy. If Ramirez has a quick start to the year in Jacksonville, he should make his big-league debut this summer, and a more serious injury for Fortes could accelerate that timeline even further.