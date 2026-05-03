Agustin Ramirez News: Heading to Triple-A
Ramirez is expected to be optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday, Craig Mish of FanDuel Sports Network Florida reports.
Ramirez will head to Jacksonville after posting a disappointing .230/.345/.345 slash line with two home runs, 14 RBI, 14 runs scored and three stolen bases over 113 at-bats in 31 contests with the Marlins this season. The 24-year-old has struggled to a .200 average while striking out 13 times over 50 at-bats in his last 14 games, and he will now look to reset at the Triple-A level. In a corresponding move, Miami's top catching prospect Joe Mack is set to join the major-league roster, and he may garner the lion's share of starts behind the plate for the time being while splitting the role with Liam Hicks.
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