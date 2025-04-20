Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Agustin Ramirez headshot

Agustin Ramirez News: Joining big-league roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Ramirez is expected to be called up from Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.

Ramirez will make his major-league debut Monday versus the Reds, joining the Marlins roster after batting .258 with three home runs, 12 RBI, 11 runs scored and five stolen bases over 66 at-bats in 18 games at Triple-A. The catcher will likely compete with Liam Hicks for work behind the plate moving forward with Nick Fortes (oblique) currently unavailable with a Grade 1 left oblique strain.

Agustin Ramirez
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now