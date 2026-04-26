Agustin Ramirez News: Out of Sunday's lineup
Ramirez is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Ramirez started the previous eight games, but he'll hit the bench Sunday after posting a .206/.229/.353 slash line during that stretch. Liam Hicks will take over behind the plate while Heriberto Hernandez steps into the lineup for the series finale in San Francisco.
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