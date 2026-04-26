Agustin Ramirez headshot

Agustin Ramirez News: Out of Sunday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2026 at 12:36pm

Ramirez is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Ramirez started the previous eight games, but he'll hit the bench Sunday after posting a .206/.229/.353 slash line during that stretch. Liam Hicks will take over behind the plate while Heriberto Hernandez steps into the lineup for the series finale in San Francisco.

Agustin Ramirez
Miami Marlins
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