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Agustin Ramirez News: Reaches base four times Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 9:38pm

Ramirez went 2-for-3 with an RBI, two walks and two runs scored in Saturday's 9-7 loss to the Yankees.

The 24-year-old walked in the top of the first inning and later scored on a two-run triple by Heriberto Hernandez. Ramirez then singled home Xavier Edwards in the second inning. Ramirez has just one extra-base hit through seven games this season and drove in his first run Saturday. He's slashing .273/.448/.318 with seven walks across 29 plate appearances.

Agustin Ramirez
Miami Marlins
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