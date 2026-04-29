Agustin Ramirez News: Receiving day off
Ramirez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.
Ramirez will be rested for the day game after he started behind the plate in the first two contests of the series in Los Angeles. Liam Hicks will handle catching duties Wednesday, and Kyle Stowers will serve as Miami's designated hitter.
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