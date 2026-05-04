Agustin Ramirez News: Sent down to Triple-A
The Marlins optioned Ramirez to Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday.
Ramirez has not done enough offensively to make up for his defensive shortcomings, slashing just .230/.318/.345 with two home runs. He will get a reset at Jacksonville while Liam Hicks and Joe Mack handle catching duties for the Marlins.
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