Agustin Ramirez News: Slugs second homer
Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 5-3 win over the Cardinals.
The 24-year-old backstop took Michael McGreevy deep in the fifth inning, giving the Marlins a brief 2-1 lead before they moved ahead for good in the sixth. Ramirez is struggling to build some momentum at the plate, striking out at least once in six straight games while batting just .143 (3-for-21). On the season, he's slashing .222/.297/.370 with two homers, one steal, 11 runs and 11 RBI in 22 contests.
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